Whitby's The Spar shop on Stakesby Road set to reopen with new look - here's when
Whitby’s The Spar shop on Stakesby Road is set to reopen.
Leaflets have been dropping through doors around Whitby to say that some “exciting” store improvements have been carried out, with a refreshed new look, and it will soon incorporate Graham Eyres quality butchers.
The grand reopening The Spar takes place on Tuesday March 21, from 11am – customers can search for a Golden Envelope which will offer the lucky finder £100 worth of vouchers to spend in the store.
The first 50 customers will also receive a free Tonight’s Tea offering from pizza, garlic bread and salad.
Customers have been able to visit the Spar’s other Whitby store on Four Lane Ends while the renovation work has been ongoing.
The store is also holding a family fun day on Saturday March 25, from 11am to 1pm, with face painting, free samples, a raffle, stalls and more.
The store will be open every day from 6am to 11pm.