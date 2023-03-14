Whitby's The Spar shop on Stakesby Road set to reopen with new look - here's when

Leaflets have been dropping through doors around Whitby to say that some “exciting” store improvements have been carried out, with a refreshed new look, and it will soon incorporate Graham Eyres quality butchers.

The grand reopening The Spar takes place on Tuesday March 21, from 11am – customers can search for a Golden Envelope which will offer the lucky finder £100 worth of vouchers to spend in the store.

The first 50 customers will also receive a free Tonight’s Tea offering from pizza, garlic bread and salad.

The Spar on Stakesby Road is set to reopen after a period of renovation.

Customers have been able to visit the Spar’s other Whitby store on Four Lane Ends while the renovation work has been ongoing.

The store is also holding a family fun day on Saturday March 25, from 11am to 1pm, with face painting, free samples, a raffle, stalls and more.

