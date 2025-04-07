Whitby's Tide by Trenchers running kids eat free offer over Easter holidays
The offer at the Bridge Street restaurant includes one children’s main course, dessert and cordial for free with every full-paying adult and is available from noon to 5pm, from Tuesday April 8 to Sunday April 27.
Tide by Trenchers opened in October 2024 as is the sister restaurant to the award-winning Trenchers in the town centre.
Stand-out dishes include salt and pepper squid in chilli and hake fillet pan seared and roasted with mussels.
General Manager Sophie Flude said: “Kids Eat Free is a fantastic opportunity for families to eat out while on a budget.
“From Ribeye Steak to our renowned Trenchers fish and chips, Tide is a fantastic place for the whole family to enjoy.”
Visit https://tidebytrenchers.co.uk/ to book.
The offer cannot be used in conjunction with other offers.
