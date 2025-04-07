Whitby's Tide by Trenchers running kids eat free offer over Easter holidays

By Duncan Atkins
Published 7th Apr 2025, 15:16 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2025, 15:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
If you’re looking for a school holidays treat while the little ones are off school, kids can eat free in a deal at the newly-opened Tide by Trenchers, Whitby.

The offer at the Bridge Street restaurant includes one children’s main course, dessert and cordial for free with every full-paying adult and is available from noon to 5pm, from Tuesday April 8 to Sunday April 27.

Tide by Trenchers opened in October 2024 as is the sister restaurant to the award-winning Trenchers in the town centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stand-out dishes include salt and pepper squid in chilli and hake fillet pan seared and roasted with mussels.

Tide by Trenchers in Whitby. picture: Peter AtkinsonTide by Trenchers in Whitby. picture: Peter Atkinson
Tide by Trenchers in Whitby. picture: Peter Atkinson

General Manager Sophie Flude said: “Kids Eat Free is a fantastic opportunity for families to eat out while on a budget.

“From Ribeye Steak to our renowned Trenchers fish and chips, Tide is a fantastic place for the whole family to enjoy.”

Visit https://tidebytrenchers.co.uk/ to book.

The offer cannot be used in conjunction with other offers.

Related topics:Whitby

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice