Whitby's Yorkshire Building Society and Citizens Advice team up to offer Cost of Living support

The innovative partnership sees Citizens Advice advisers hold free, confidential appointments in selected high street branches of the society to support people with a range of issues, including financial wellbeing.

The Whitby branch on Flowergate will host a Citizens Advice adviser one day a week to offer independent advice on a wide range of financial and non-financial issues in private meeting rooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s available to all members of the public, not just the society’s customers.

Yorkshire Building Society logo.

Mark Jackson, branch manager at the Whitby branch of Yorkshire Building Society, said: “We recognise that many people in our community need help and advice around financial wellbeing – perhaps now more than ever – so we’re really pleased to be a host branch for Citizens Advice advisers.

“The partnership has been such a success in other parts of the country and I’m sure the accessible service will be a welcome addition in Whitby too.”

The partnership with Citizen’s Advice initially started with just six Yorkshire Building Society branches, but due to demand the amount of locations offering the service trebled in the first 18 months.

Each appointment is up to 60 minutes long and can be booked directly by contacting the Whitby branch on 01947 458838.