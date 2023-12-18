Winners of this year's best Christmas shop window in Scarborough revealed

The winners of this year’s Chamber of Trade and Commerce Christmas shop window competition have been announced.

Christmas window winners presentation outside the Boyes Store with Janet Jefferson

The Large Retailer Shield was awarded to W Boyes and Co and the Independent Store Shield to Electrodec on Victoria Road.

Best Charity Organisation was given to Yorkshire Coast Sight Support on Dean Road and Best Animated Window went to Past Time Studio on Eastborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clock Handyman on Victoria Road was given the award for Best DIY Store while Lilly’s Treasures on St Nicholas Street was nominated Best Craft Retailers.

The Most Enchanting Window was given to Touch of Glass on Newborough, while Giannis on Victoria Road took Best Restaurant.

Headstart on Aberdeen Walk was Best Hairdressers while Mandy Apple on Newborough was Best Art Centre

The award for the most original entry went to Homebird House on St Helen’s Square.