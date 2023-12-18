Winners of this year's best Christmas shop window in Scarborough revealed
The Large Retailer Shield was awarded to W Boyes and Co and the Independent Store Shield to Electrodec on Victoria Road.
Best Charity Organisation was given to Yorkshire Coast Sight Support on Dean Road and Best Animated Window went to Past Time Studio on Eastborough.
Clock Handyman on Victoria Road was given the award for Best DIY Store while Lilly’s Treasures on St Nicholas Street was nominated Best Craft Retailers.
The Most Enchanting Window was given to Touch of Glass on Newborough, while Giannis on Victoria Road took Best Restaurant.
Headstart on Aberdeen Walk was Best Hairdressers while Mandy Apple on Newborough was Best Art Centre
The award for the most original entry went to Homebird House on St Helen’s Square.
Judge Coun Janet Jefferson said: “The standard was very good and the displays were excellent. It was difficult, as always, to make the final choice.”