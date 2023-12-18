News you can trust since 1882
Winners of this year's best Christmas shop window in Scarborough revealed

The winners of this year’s Chamber of Trade and Commerce Christmas shop window competition have been announced.
By Louise French
Published 18th Dec 2023, 15:31 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 15:31 GMT
Christmas window winners presentation outside the Boyes Store with Janet JeffersonChristmas window winners presentation outside the Boyes Store with Janet Jefferson
Christmas window winners presentation outside the Boyes Store with Janet Jefferson

The Large Retailer Shield was awarded to W Boyes and Co and the Independent Store Shield to Electrodec on Victoria Road.

Best Charity Organisation was given to Yorkshire Coast Sight Support on Dean Road and Best Animated Window went to Past Time Studio on Eastborough.

Clock Handyman on Victoria Road was given the award for Best DIY Store while Lilly’s Treasures on St Nicholas Street was nominated Best Craft Retailers.

The Most Enchanting Window was given to Touch of Glass on Newborough, while Giannis on Victoria Road took Best Restaurant.

Headstart on Aberdeen Walk was Best Hairdressers while Mandy Apple on Newborough was Best Art Centre

The award for the most original entry went to Homebird House on St Helen’s Square.

Judge Coun Janet Jefferson said: “The standard was very good and the displays were excellent. It was difficult, as always, to make the final choice.”

