Wolds Restaurant celebrates continued Awards recognition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wolds Restaurant at Orchard Lodge, Flixton, located between the Yorkshire Wolds and the Yorkshire Coast, is this month celebrating their continued awards recognition for the food created by Chef Michael Burgoyne.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the recent Deliciously Yorkshire Taste Awards, celebrating the very best of Yorkshire’s food and drink, Wolds received a Highly Commended for the Best Use of Local Produce on a Menu.

Over 50% of Wolds Restaurant suppliers are located within a 5-mile radius of the restaurant, while a further 40% come from within the Yorkshire region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wolds are also celebrating receiving the Good Food Award 24/25, an award they also got last year only 6 months after opening.

Wolds Restaurant at Orchard Lodge, North Street, Flixton, Scarborough.

The Good Food Award acknowledges and celebrates culinary diversity across the United Kingdom with six different categories of food and drink businesses.

Wolds Restaurant received their award in the Good Food Awards for fine dining, restaurants and products.

In addition, Andrew and Lucinda Jenkins, owners of Wolds Restaurant and Orchard Lodge were pleased to receive the coveted AA 2 Rosette plate for 24/25 at the end of October.

This is the second year this has been awarded to Wolds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It gives us a great sense of satisfaction to know that Wolds is not only appreciated by our diners but by some of the most highly respected awards across not only the Yorkshire region but the United Kingdom as a whole" shares Andrew Jenkins.

"Lucinda and I continue to run Orchard Lodge to the award-winning standards it is known for and for Wolds Restaurant to receive similar award-winning status in the 18 months we have been opened is wonderful to see. It is recognition of Michael, and the front of house team’s, hard work and level of service."