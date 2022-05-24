Wonderful wool characters on show at In Stitches shop to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

A shop in Bridlington has been featuring some amazing woollen wonders to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
In Stitches, the wool shop on King Street, is showcasing knitted characters in a window display to celebrate the big occasion.
Sach Carlisle, who is the grandma of Lauren Cresswell, the partner of In Stitches owner Alex McGougan, created the characters which include depictions of the Queen, teddy bears, a clown, a dog, and an RNLI crew member.
Sach said: “I am retired, so it took me roughly, all in all, about six weeks to knit the items on display. I’m not sure how much it cost as I used a lot of leftover wool.” An In Stitches spokesperson said via a Facebook post: “We can’t thank Sach enough for our beautiful shop window celebrating the Queen’s Jubilee. Wow!”