Malcolm Mewett, Vice President and General Manager at ICL Boulby, was speaking after the financial report for the three months of June, revealed that the mine achieved record second quarter Polysulphate production of 267 thousand metric tonnes.

This follows on from record production figures for both the fourth quarter in 2022 and first quarter of this year.

ICL Boulby became the world’s first producer of the multi-nutrient mineral polyhalite – marketed as Polysulphate – after making the transition from potash

Boulby Mine, near Staithes. Picture by Simon Hulme

which it had been mining for more than 40 years.

Mr Mewett added: “Once again this demonstrates that we are continuing to move forward in building a firm future for Boulby.