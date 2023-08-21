News you can trust since 1882
Workers at Boulby Mine, near Staithes, set another production record

Workers at Boulby Mine, near Staithes, have set another production record.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 21st Aug 2023, 12:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 12:04 BST

Malcolm Mewett, Vice President and General Manager at ICL Boulby, was speaking after the financial report for the three months of June, revealed that the mine achieved record second quarter Polysulphate production of 267 thousand metric tonnes.

This follows on from record production figures for both the fourth quarter in 2022 and first quarter of this year.

ICL Boulby became the world’s first producer of the multi-nutrient mineral polyhalite – marketed as Polysulphate – after making the transition from potash

Boulby Mine, near Staithes. Picture by Simon HulmeBoulby Mine, near Staithes. Picture by Simon Hulme
which it had been mining for more than 40 years.

Mr Mewett added: “Once again this demonstrates that we are continuing to move forward in building a firm future for Boulby.

"This follows on from our strong performance in 2022, when our production rose by 21 per cent, and underlining the increasing importance of our products in meeting the needs of farmers and growers in many different countries.”

