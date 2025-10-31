Yorkshire Building Society branch in Whitby to stay open longer

By Louise French
Published 31st Oct 2025, 14:55 GMT
Yorkshire Building Society on Flowergate, Whitby - Image: Google Mapsplaceholder image
Yorkshire Building Society on Flowergate, Whitby - Image: Google Maps
Yorkshire Building Society’s branch in Whitby will be open for longer from Monday November 3.

The Whitby branch, located in Flowergate, is one of 52 branches across the country where the mutual is extending opening hours.

Weekday opening hours are to extend from 2.30pm to 3.30pm, to better serve customers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wayne Measor, Yorkshire Building Society’s Director of Retail Customer Services, said: “We’ve reviewed our opening hours to make sure they give our members and customers the best service possible, now and in the future.

“We’re responding to feedback that our customers really value being able to speak to us face-to-face when they need to, but they’d like us to offer a little more flexibility in when they can come in and see us.

“We’re really pleased to be able to offer longer opening hours for our valued customers in Whitby.”

Related topics:Whitby
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice