Yorkshire Building Society branch in Whitby to stay open longer
The Whitby branch, located in Flowergate, is one of 52 branches across the country where the mutual is extending opening hours.
Weekday opening hours are to extend from 2.30pm to 3.30pm, to better serve customers.
Wayne Measor, Yorkshire Building Society’s Director of Retail Customer Services, said: “We’ve reviewed our opening hours to make sure they give our members and customers the best service possible, now and in the future.
“We’re responding to feedback that our customers really value being able to speak to us face-to-face when they need to, but they’d like us to offer a little more flexibility in when they can come in and see us.
“We’re really pleased to be able to offer longer opening hours for our valued customers in Whitby.”