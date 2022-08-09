Yorkshire Building Society colleagues in Bridlington to host free money tips sessions for children at Morrisons

Yorkshire Building Society branch colleagues will be holding the drop-in events at the community room in Morrisons on Bessingby Road, on Wednesday, August 17 and Wednesday, August 24 between 9.30am and noon.

Visitors at the event will be able to participate in the Society’s Mini Money Minds sessions delivered by colleagues and suitable for children aged 5 to 11 years old.

Kim Eldridge, branch manager at Yorkshire Building Society in Bridlington, said: “We know holidays can be an expensive time for parents, so we wanted to offer some fun and free activities for children in Bridlington. Learning how to effectively manage finances is a vital life skill.

“We really want to engage children in the area to start conversations about money and the sessions will enable them to test and expand their vocabulary and understanding of money through our activities.

“We’d like to thank Morrisons for hosting our sessions so that we can hopefully reach more children.

“We’re committed to supporting our communities in teaching financial education and hope that our Money Minds programme will help to improve financial capability in the UK.”