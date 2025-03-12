The Yorkshire Building Society masterclass will take place on Wednesday, March 19 between 9.30am and 12.30pm. Image: Mark Bickerdike

Yorkshire Building Society in Bridlington is inviting savers to its branch at 14 Prospect Street to make the most of the current tax year and learn more about their tax-free savings allowances as well as how Individual Savings accounts work (ISAs).

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The masterclass will take place on Wednesday, March 19 between 9.30am and 12.30pm.

The Society’s customers and members of the public are all welcome to attend the event to gain help and information about tax-free savings, understand allowances, options when it comes to choosing products, or discuss what to do if they need further help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The branch is also opening on Saturday, April 5 and Saturday, April 12 from 9am to noon to meet extra demand for people wanting to open or pay money into their ISAs.

Pete Lewis, senior savings manager at Yorkshire Building Society said: “We’re hosting these events to try and help people to better understand tax-free savings and their options, and explain the support available to them when it comes to finding the best home for their savings.

"Our branch team will be on hand to answer questions and signpost people to more help and advice.”

“With so much speculation around the future of cash ISAs, this has prompted a lot of questions from our customers.

"We hope by listening to people’s questions and concerns, we can help them learn more about how they can make the most of their tax-free allowances and the types of accounts that might suit them.”