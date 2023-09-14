Yorkshire bus firm offers Wilko employees facing redundancy a guaranteed interview

Watch more videos on Shots!

The bus operator is issuing an open invitation to a guaranteed job interview to anyone with a driving licence who currently works at Wilko’s 400 stores – almost 150 of which will close in the next week, including several in Yorkshire.

The offer comes as Transdev steps up its high-profile recruitment campaign on buses and on social media, featuring its own teams supporting newcomers with their change of career to become a bus driver.

Transdev Training Manager Dale French said: “We’re naturally sad to hear the news about Wilko – they have stores in many of the communities we serve in Yorkshire, plus Lancashire and Greater Manchester.

WORK WITH US … Yorkshire bus operator Transdev is offering a guaranteed job interview to retail staff with a driving licence who are looking for a fresh start following the collapse of high street retailer Wilko

“We’d like to offer all Wilko colleagues who hold a current driving licence a guaranteed interview for a driving role with us.

"Right now, we have opportunities to join our driving teams at all of our ten operating centres, including seven in North and West Yorkshire.

“We’ll teach newcomers how to drive a bus, and pay for their training on and off the road.

"We’re looking for people who love being the best and are ready to make a fresh start – especially those with retail experience who know how to give our customers a friendly welcome, every time.

“In return, we offer a highly competitive pay and rewards package, one of the best in the bus industry, including free travel for you and your partner on our buses and most others across the North – plus discounts on shopping, health and more via our exclusive Transdev Exchange app, and a generous company pension scheme with life cover.

“We present awards and rewards to our best performers, and we offer opportunities to progress and develop into other roles with us through our ‘Step Up’ talent development programme.

"If you’re at Wilko and looking to change direction, we’re keen to meet you to talk about who we are, and what we can offer.”

Full details of all current opportunities at Transdev’s operating centres are on its website, transdevbus.co.uk.