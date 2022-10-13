Yorkshire Cancer Research announced as charity partner for The Scarborough News Business Excellence Awards

Entries deadline extended

The judges have been chosen and the winners will be announced at a glitzy black-tie presentation ceremony, which will be held at the Scarborough Spa, on Thursday December 1, hosted by award-winning TV presenter Duncan Wood.

This year the Scarborough News is proud to announce Yorkshire Cancer Research as the charity partner for the event.

Dr Kathryn Scott, Chief Executive at Yorkshire Cancer Research, said: “We are delighted to have been chosen as the charity partner for the 2022 Scarborough Excellence in Business Awards.

"The awards are a brilliant opportunity to celebrate the role local businesses play in the community and pay tribute to the important contribution they make in raising vital funds and awareness for good causes.

"Throughout the charity’s 97-year history, businesses in Scarborough have always shown great support for Yorkshire Cancer Research and the work it funds to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer in the region.”

The business awards are free to enter and a great platform to highlight your business at what has become the best night of the Yorkshire coast calendar for local firms.

There’s still time to enter – but the deadline for entries is 11.30pm on Monday October 17 – so now is the time to act if you want your business or employees to receive a deserving accolade as being among the best on the coast.