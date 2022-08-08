Yorkshire Coast BID announces commitment to sustainability

Yorkshire Coast BID have pleged to protect the coast and it's beauty.

The Yorkshire Coast Buiness Improvement District's (YCBID) 100 Protect Pledge is a commitment to 100 pledges that will protect the coastal beauty and preserve it for the future, ensuring that it continues to thrive for generations of the future to enjoy.

From eco-friendly activities such as beach cleans, to EV chargers installed across the coast, the pledges will place emphasis on sustaining the coast and its wildlife that calls it home. The initiative will run over the course of the year.

Speaking about YCBID’s investment and upcoming activity, Chair, Clive Rowe-Evans, said: “We’re delighted to be launching this initiative – sustainability is such an important focus for us all, especially when it comes to looking to the future. The portfolio of projects we are investing in focus on protecting the entire coast, to ensure the Yorkshire coast as we know it is here for years to come.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Although I might be slightly bias, I truly believe that the Yorkshire coastlines are some of the best in the region, and it’s important that they remain this way for future generations to enjoy.

“Our investment in 100 different projects across the Yorkshire Coast sees funds going straight back into the area, which has only been possible due to the support of our BID business community, and we would like to thank them for the support.”

YCBID will also be joining forces with SEA LIFE Scarborough on a number of different activities where there is crossover in their missions to support conservation.

This comes as part of the YCBID remit to help promote, protect and support the coast, including key towns such as Whitby, Scarborough, Filey, Bridlington, Hornsea and Withernsea, as well as all the villages in between.

With each coastal mile costing £3,000 a year to maintain* it is essential that everyone is doing all they can to help preserve the natural environment and beauty of the Yorkshire coast. The YCB 100 Protect Pledge will also focus on the community, launching projects which will call on local businesses and individuals to get involved, engage with and support.