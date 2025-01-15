Yorkshire coast businesswoman adds model and pageant finalist to her work life blend portfolio

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

When it comes to trying something new, Tina Boden, a 57-year-old Yorkshire Coast based businesswoman, is not afraid of rising to the challenge. She bought her first business in Scarborough, with her Mum, at the age of 21, since then, she has built and exited businesses in the property, retail, hospitality and consultancy sectors with both great success and some not-so-impressive outcomes. Tina also spent a decade campaigning for micro businesses. Now Tina works with independent business owners to help improve their work life blend and ensure they are making midlife matter.

In May last year, Tina was invited by her friend, curve model Rachel Peru, to walk in the ‘My Generation Runway Show during York Fashion Week.

"I jumped at the opportunity" Tina shares "I have come to realise over recent years as a naturally grey, 5ft 3 woman in my 50s, who has been through surgically enforced menopause, how under represented people like me are in brand and business marketing."

In June 2024, Tina decided to add modelling to her Fun, Happiness and Adventure Bucket List and in August, Tina was accepted by Salt and Pepper Models, a Bath based agency specialising in later-life models.

North Yorkshire Businesswoman Natalia Willmott, Mary Davies, Tina Boden, Jayne Winn and Isabelle Randall.

Tina was then encouraged by one of her mentees, Holly Pirrie, and her friend, Charlotte Clemie, the Leeds based photographer who had captured the images for Tina’s model portfolio, both former Pageant Queens, to enter Mrs Galaxy UK.

"With my 'you are never too old and it is never too late' making midlife matter approach, I did just that" Tina says.

Using her time until the Mrs Galaxy UK final on Sunday 30th March, Tina is promoting independent businesses across North Yorkshire.

She is also fundraising for Yorkshire Cancer Research, a charity she worked with during her time as Trustee of Ellie’s Fund – Brain Tumour Trust. "I want to take this opportunity to show those in midlife, between their early 40’s and mid 60’s, not to be afraid to try something new, however old they are.

Tina Boden, Yorkshire Coast Businesswoman and Mrs North Yorkshire Galaxy 24/25. Captured at Wrea Head Hall Hotel in an Isabelle Randall gown.

Blending my work and life seemed like the perfect way to embrace and enjoy my time as Mrs North Yorkshire Galaxy 24/25."

Tina ensured the Reveal Photoshoot she organised started the North Yorkshire independent business owner collaboration with an opportunity to promote those involved.

Jayne Winn of Sheer Bliss, Knaresborough provided the swimwear, Scarborough based bespoke designer Isabelle Randall the evening gown, York based Natalia Willmott the jewellery, Tamra Marshall of Vu Boutique, Scarborough the casual wear, Clare Flint, also from York, the makeup, Whitby based Mary Davies the photography and Stacey Jenkinson, Tina’s daughter-in-law, of Tete a Tete, Scarborough was the hairstylist.

The evening gown shots were taken at Wrea Head Hall Hotel in Scalby, Scarborough. "Bringing business owners together is something I do a lot of and enjoy" Tina shares. "I never miss an opportunity to promote those that support me and I regularly encourage collaboration amongst business owners who, I believe, have complimentary products or services.

We had such fun doing the shoot and some of the ladies involved are now working on other ideas together, this fills me with joy, a key part of what my work life blend is all about."

If you would like Tina to come along and promote your North Yorkshire based business on social media before the Mrs Galaxy UK final on Sunday 30th March get in touch with her through her website www.tinaboden.com. You can also follow her pageant progress on Instagram @mrsbdoesmidlife