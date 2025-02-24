Yorkshire garden centre group is shortlisted for a national people and culture award

By Tracey Baty
Contributor
Published 24th Feb 2025, 09:12 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 11:24 BST

The team at a Yorkshire garden centre group with a site in Scarborough is celebrating after being shortlisted for a prestigious national HR award.

Yorkshire Garden Centres Group has reached the final in the People Team of the Year (500 – 1,000 employees) at the British HR Awards which celebrate organisations and individuals that are driven by delivering a world-class people experience.

“We have a great team at Yorkshire Garden Centres so we’re very proud that they have been recognised with a place in the final of this fantastic award,” said Yorkshire Garden Centre’s Head of People and Culture, Neil Barwise-Carr.

“We are delighted and proud that our commitment to attracting, nurturing and developing our team has been rewarded with a place in the final against stiff competition.”

L – R Stacey Parkinson, Steph Harrison, Neil Barwise-Carr and Robyn Winstanley from the People and Culture teamL – R Stacey Parkinson, Steph Harrison, Neil Barwise-Carr and Robyn Winstanley from the People and Culture team
Nate Harwood, Founder of New Possible and British HR Awards judge said: "We were humbled by the record number and quality of entries this year. It was incredible to see such ingenuity in action, reflecting the outstanding skill, passion and hard work of teams and individuals up and down the UK. Congratulations to all the Finalists."

The stellar lineup of 16 judges includes representatives from Shelter, The AA, Taylor Wimpey and The Open University.

Yorkshire Garden Centres faces competition from City of Bristol College, Global Procurement Group, iamproperty, London Luton Airport and M & A Doocey Civil Engineering.

The winners will be announced at a celebration event in Central London on 2nd April.

The British HR Awards is powered by New Possible, a next-generation employee insight platform. New Possible helps leaders build healthier organisations by providing meaningful insight that can drive real change.

The Yorkshire Garden Centres (YGC) family of destination garden centres includes Dean’s in Scarborough and York, Tong, Tingley, Otley, Bingley and Pennine Garden Centres.

