Yorkshire law firm appoint Ryedale solicitor to lead its growing Commercial Property team

Ryedale solicitor Andrew Little ... the new Head of Commercial Property at Milners

A LAW firm with an expanding network of offices spanning Yorkshire and the North East has strengthened one of its specialist teams with the appointment of a solicitor from Ryedale.

Milners has appointed Andrew Little, who lives near Malton, as Head of Commercial Property, spearheading a growing, eight-strong department.

Milners’ Managing Partner Simon Bass said: “As a people-powered law firm, we are thrilled to welcome a Commercial Property lawyer of Andrew’s calibre.

“As we build on and extend the skills and strengths of our Commercial Property team, Andrew’s wide-ranging experience – especially in meeting the needs of clients in the agricultural and farming sectors – adds a powerful new dimension.”

Andrew brings more than 11 years’ specialist legal expertise in commercial and agricultural property to Milners, which operates four offices and serves clients across North, West, South Yorkshire and across the UK.

He specialises in dealing with sales and purchases, commercial leases and farm business tenancies, conditional contracts, option agreements and promotion agreements for development land (including for renewables), overage agreements, mining and minerals leases, easements and sporting rights.

His portfolio highlights include acting for multiple landowners on a development land promotion agreement, purchasing new sites for a regional car dealership network and arranging the refinancing over their existing sites, and acquiring a disused 12-acre factory site for conversion into an industrial estate.

Andrew said: “I am looking forward to working with such a talented and specialist legal team on the next stage of its growth journey.

“I can’t wait to build on what they have achieved for clients across the whole commercial and agricultural property sector.”

Mr Bass added: “Andrew’s in-depth knowledge equips him with the ability to give his clients bespoke advice during complex, multi-faceted transactions. This ensures they can see the bigger picture and ultimately make informed decisions.”

Other members of the Commercial Property team include James Webb, Charlotte Thomas, Sarah Roberts, Tiffany Jackson, Hannah Buck, April Gibson and Myriam Danesi.