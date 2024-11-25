Yorkshire whisky distillery selected for luxury department stores’ exclusive bottling

Yorkshire’s first single malt whisky distillery has bottled a limited edition whisky for a luxury department store group.

Harvey Nichols’ Spirits Buyer, Nick Bell, visited Hunmanby-based Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery to select a single cask of whisky for an exclusive bottling.

Described as having ‘sweet, fruity notes and warm spices, with flavours of candied fruits, gingerbread, honeycomb and citrus,’ Filey Bay x Harvey Nichols Ex-Moscatel Single Cask #3587 went on sale in Harvey Nichols stores nationwide, including the flagship Knightsbridge shop, recently.

Joe Clark, whisky director at Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery said: "Harvey Nichols have been great supporters of Filey Bay since our very first release back in 2019. Welcoming Nick Bell to our warehouse to select this cask was fantastic, and this bottling is most definitely something to be celebrated.

Joe Clark, Nick Bell and Morgan McDermott, Spirit of Yorkshire Sales Manager

“This cask displays a bright fruitiness alongside a soft sweetness that brings out some of the very best characteristics of the cask, as well as our distillery.”

Mr Bell added: "From my visit up to the distillery in May, to getting my hands on the first bottle, this has been a fantastic journey. The team at Filey Bay have been amazing and really made this process nice and easy, and of course, the liquid is absolutely delicious. The customer reception has been incredible as well, with almost all the bottles having been sold in the first two weeks."

Filey Bay x Harvey Nichols Ex-Moscatel Single Cask #3587, 50.6% ABV, costs £120 and is also available online at harveynichols.com.

Spirit of Yorkshire is a true field-to-bottle distillery and one of only a few distilleries that use 100% homegrown barley to produce its single malt whisky. Filey Bay single malt whisky is now available throughout the UK and in a growing number of export markets.