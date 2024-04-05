You won't believe your pies! Scarborough bakery announces new partnership with Wold Top Brewery
The Wold Top ale used in the pies is made with home-grown barley malt and Northdown hops
The pie filling is made by simmering chunks of beef in the Wold Top ale and beef stock until tender, developing a sauce that is tasty, rich and flavoursome.
The filling is encased in Cooplands shortcrust pastry and baked fresh in store.
Emily Chatwin, New Product Development Manager at Cooplands, said: “We’re excited to have partnered with Wold Top, and to be bringing two Yorkshire brands together in the launch of our new Steak & Ale Pie.”
A spokesperson for Wold Top Brewery said: “We are delighted to have collaborated with Cooplands, using Wold Top Bitter in the new Steak and Ale Pie.
"Our vision is simple; to make great tasting beer, using home grown, sustainably sourced ingredients.”
The newly developed pie will launch on April 8 in all Cooplands shops.