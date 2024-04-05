You won't believe your pies! Scarborough bakery announces new partnership with Wold Top Brewery

Cooplands Bakery have partnered with Hunmanby’s Wold Top Brewery to launch their new Steak & Ale Pie.
By Louise French
Published 5th Apr 2024, 12:04 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2024, 13:15 BST
The new pies will be available in store from April 8The new pies will be available in store from April 8
The new pies will be available in store from April 8

The Wold Top ale used in the pies is made with home-grown barley malt and Northdown hops

The pie filling is made by simmering chunks of beef in the Wold Top ale and beef stock until tender, developing a sauce that is tasty, rich and flavoursome.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The filling is encased in Cooplands shortcrust pastry and baked fresh in store.

Emily Chatwin, New Product Development Manager at Cooplands, said: “We’re excited to have partnered with Wold Top, and to be bringing two Yorkshire brands together in the launch of our new Steak & Ale Pie.”

A spokesperson for Wold Top Brewery said: “We are delighted to have collaborated with Cooplands, using Wold Top Bitter in the new Steak and Ale Pie.

"Our vision is simple; to make great tasting beer, using home grown, sustainably sourced ingredients.”

The newly developed pie will launch on April 8 in all Cooplands shops.

Related topics:ScarboroughYorkshire