You won't believe your pies! Scarborough bakery announces new partnership with Wold Top Brewery

The new pies will be available in store from April 8

The Wold Top ale used in the pies is made with home-grown barley malt and Northdown hops

The pie filling is made by simmering chunks of beef in the Wold Top ale and beef stock until tender, developing a sauce that is tasty, rich and flavoursome.

The filling is encased in Cooplands shortcrust pastry and baked fresh in store.

Emily Chatwin, New Product Development Manager at Cooplands, said: “We’re excited to have partnered with Wold Top, and to be bringing two Yorkshire brands together in the launch of our new Steak & Ale Pie.”

A spokesperson for Wold Top Brewery said: “We are delighted to have collaborated with Cooplands, using Wold Top Bitter in the new Steak and Ale Pie.

"Our vision is simple; to make great tasting beer, using home grown, sustainably sourced ingredients.”