A gift from the heart to mental health hospital

Rowan Lea ward at Cross Lane Hospital, Scarborough, has received a collection of handmade hearts from local community group Untangled Threads, to help inspire and support its patients and visitors.

Handmade using recycled textiles from people who live in the local area and around the world, the unique hearts were created with symbolism and colours that expressed the makers’ feelings and reflections.

Karen Wheelhouse, an activities coordinator on the ward for older people, thought it would be lovely for everyone to enjoy and set about creating a display.

Helen Birmingham, founder of Untangled Threads, set up the ‘Hearts and MINDS’ project with the aim of not only improving mental wellbeing, but to raise funds for mental health charities.

A display of the individual handmade hearts that were donated to Rowan Lea ward.

Helen put together an instruction sheet along with recycled and repurposed fabrics and yarn that anyone of any age, anywhere in the world, could purchase from the Untangled Threads online shop.

She said: “A total of 741 kits were sold and it was wonderful to see all the hearts that were made by adults and young people.

“Participants had the option of keeping their heart, gifting to a loved one or returning to Untangled Threads. 257 hearts were returned to us.

“It’s very important that all the hearts are valued equally, so we decided to donate some of them to Rowan Lea ward as an illustration of our compassion for those struggling with their mental health.”

Dorothea Newham, on behalf of Untangled Threads and Rowan Lea ward staff.

The hands-on process of stitching and creating can offer a sense of calm and focus that can help improve stress, anxiety and depression.

Hoping to inspire others, Rowan Lea has kits available for patients, their families, carers and visitors to make their own hearts.

Karen Ashby, modern matron on the ward, which is part of Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We’re so lucky to accept the hearts from Helen. It’s lovely to inspire and support others.”

The hearts have already received positive feedback from visitors, with a patient’s family member saying: “I really love that new artwork with the hearts on it, it’s absolutely beautiful. It’s the first thing you see when you come onto the ward.”

Another visitor said: “I think it’s a beautiful idea, being mindful is what we all need to do to look after ourselves. It’s so nice to encourage that. I really like it.”

Untangled Threads provides inspiration, workshops, an online shop and gallery space for those who want to engage in contemporary textile projects. The project raised £2,249.60 that was donated to charity MIND.