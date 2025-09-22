The sale of the rat sculptures raised £160,000 for the Daisy Appeal.

The much-loved A Mischief of Rats art trail has bowed out in style with a glittering charity auction, helping to raise an impressive £160,000 for the Daisy Appeal.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crowds filled Princes Quay Event Space – joined by online bidders – to vie for the unique rat sculptures, each designed by a talented artist and displayed across Hull and East Yorkshire throughout the summer.

From businesses and collectors to families and art lovers, supporters were eager to secure their own treasured piece of the city-wide trail, which celebrated the life and musical career of Hull legend Mick Ronson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total, the sale of the sculptures raised £160,000 for the Daisy Appeal, helping fund pioneering research and cutting-edge technology for the early detection and diagnosis of cancer, heart disease and dementia.

Clare Huby, co-director of A Mischief of Rats, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled by the generosity shown at the auction. Not only have we raised vital funds for a much-loved local charity, but the trail has once again brought people together to celebrate creativity and community spirit in Hull.

“We also announced on the day that this would be the final sculpture project led by our small team. It has been a privilege to see all our trails embraced so warmly and A Mischief of Rats has been a great way to for us to bow out. We hope new custodians will step in to carry the legacy forward in their own way.”

Karen Guest, trustee of the Daisy Appeal, added: “This is a fantastic result, with bidders helping to raise £160,000 for our charity. These funds will support the purchase of a new digital scanner for our region – which will be transformational in the early detection of cancer, heart disease and dementia.

“The scanner is designed to work in conjunction with the research that the Daisy Appeal funds to save people’s lives.”