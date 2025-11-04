ABBA hosts successful indoor archery competition
Before the competition started a round of applause was given to Martin Holtby (archery coach), who passed recently.
There were 133 Archers from 22 Clubs, from all over the Yorkshire region shooting morning and afternoon sessions.
The Lord Paramount for the shoot was Allan Shuker from Thirsk Bowmen, who is an archer and an excellent judge.
The judges were Allan Shuker and Georgina Lucas.
Some excellent shooting was on display from archers shooting the recurve bow, the traditional longbow, the bare bow and the compound bow.
All were trying to win the first place trophies for the four disciplines for both ladies and gents. There were also 22 Juniors competing for first place in their individual bow disciplines and age groups. Team and couple trophies were also contested for and it was, as usual, a spectacle to see.
All prizes were presented by Allan Shuker. The shoot was sponsored by Black Ridge Archery Ltd from Driffield.
The results for the seniors:
Recurve Gent Champion: Aaron Rose from Black Ridge Archery
Recurve Lady Champion: Rachel Sanders from Archers of East Riding
Longbow Gent Champion: John Dowson from Archers of East Riding
Longbow Lady Champion: Karen Hunt from Archers of Bridlington & Burton Agnes
Barebow Gent Champion: Richard Walters from Burton Constable
Barebow Lady Champion: Wendy Hewkin from Barnsley Archery Club
Compound Gent Champion: Fin Clark from York Archers
Compound Lady Champion: Laura Wood from South Leeds Archers
The Recurve TEAM trophy went to Bowmen of St Mary’s, Simon Adams, Mark Dryden and Peter Draper
The Longbow TEAM trophy went to Archers of Bridlington & Burton Agnes, Paul Wellburn, Colin Gott and Karen Hunt
The Barebow TEAM trophy went to St George’s, Andy Monger, Luke Bailey and Karl Walker
The Compound TEAM trophy went to South Leeds Archers, Laura Wood and Richard Wood
The Recurve Jack and Jill trophy went to Harvester Archers, Caleb Whitehead and Gemma Whitehead
The Barebow Jack and Jill trophy went to St George’s, Karl Walker and Hayley Walker
The results for the juniors:
Junior Ladies
U15 Barebow Junior Lady Champion: Poppy from, Arrowhawks
U14 Recurve Junior Lady Champion: Angela from, Thirsk Bowmen
U16 Recurve Junior Lady Champion: Esther from Thirsk Bowmen
U16 Recurve Junior Lady 2nd Place: Erin from Thirsk Bowmen
U16 Recurve Junior Lady 3rd Place: Sophie from York Archers
U16 Recurve Junior Lady 4th Place: Sofia from York Archers
U16 Recurve Junior Lady 5th Place: Mia from Wolds Archers
U18 Recurve Junior Lady Champion: Brook from Wolds Archers
U18 Recurve Junior Lady 2nd Place: Emily from East Park Archers
U18 Recurve Junior Lady 3rd Place: Meibh from Archers of Bridlington & Burton Agnes
U21 Recurve Junior Lady Champion: Avalon from Burton Constable
U21 Recurve Junior Lady 2nd Place: Carrie-Anne from Burton Constable
Junior Gents
U16 Barebow Junior Gent Champion: Connor from, East Park Archers
U21 Compound Junior Gent Champion: Liam from, Arrowhawks
U14 Longbow Junior Gent Champion: Edward from Archers of Bridlington & Burton Agnes
U14 Recurve Junior Gent Champion: Andrew from, Thirsk Bowmen
U15 Recurve Junior Gent Champion: Declan from, Bowmen of St Mary’s
U16 Recurve Junior Gent Champion: Laurence from, Wyke Archers
U21 Recurve Junior Gent Champion: Darragh from, Archers of Bridlington & Burton Agnes
All the scores from the day can be found on, Archers of Bridlington and Burton Agnes Club website www.archersbba.co.uk
Also on the Yorkshire Archery website www.yorkshirearchery.co.uk