The Longbow Team winners from Archers of Bridlington and Burton Agnes, Paul Wellburn, Karen Hunt and Colin Gott. Presented by the Lord Paramount, Allan Shuker.

On Sunday, November 2, Archers of Bridlington and Burton Agnes (ABBA) held their 35th Bridlington Indoor Portsmouth competition at Gypsey Road Sports Centre.

Before the competition started a round of applause was given to Martin Holtby (archery coach), who passed recently.

There were 133 Archers from 22 Clubs, from all over the Yorkshire region shooting morning and afternoon sessions.

The Lord Paramount for the shoot was Allan Shuker from Thirsk Bowmen, who is an archer and an excellent judge.

The judges were Allan Shuker and Georgina Lucas.

Some excellent shooting was on display from archers shooting the recurve bow, the traditional longbow, the bare bow and the compound bow.

All were trying to win the first place trophies for the four disciplines for both ladies and gents. There were also 22 Juniors competing for first place in their individual bow disciplines and age groups. Team and couple trophies were also contested for and it was, as usual, a spectacle to see.

All prizes were presented by Allan Shuker. The shoot was sponsored by Black Ridge Archery Ltd from Driffield.

The results for the seniors:

Recurve Gent Champion: Aaron Rose from Black Ridge Archery

Longbow Gent Champion: John Dowson from Archers of East Riding

Longbow Lady Champion: Karen Hunt from Archers of Bridlington & Burton Agnes

Barebow Gent Champion: Richard Walters from Burton Constable

Barebow Lady Champion: Wendy Hewkin from Barnsley Archery Club

Compound Gent Champion: Fin Clark from York Archers

Compound Lady Champion: Laura Wood from South Leeds Archers

The Recurve TEAM trophy went to Bowmen of St Mary’s, Simon Adams, Mark Dryden and Peter Draper

The Longbow TEAM trophy went to Archers of Bridlington & Burton Agnes, Paul Wellburn, Colin Gott and Karen Hunt

The Barebow TEAM trophy went to St George’s, Andy Monger, Luke Bailey and Karl Walker

The Compound TEAM trophy went to South Leeds Archers, Laura Wood and Richard Wood

The Recurve Jack and Jill trophy went to Harvester Archers, Caleb Whitehead and Gemma Whitehead

The Barebow Jack and Jill trophy went to St George’s, Karl Walker and Hayley Walker

The results for the juniors:

Junior Ladies

U15 Barebow Junior Lady Champion: Poppy from, Arrowhawks

U14 Recurve Junior Lady Champion: Angela from, Thirsk Bowmen

U16 Recurve Junior Lady Champion: Esther from Thirsk Bowmen

U16 Recurve Junior Lady 2nd Place: Erin from Thirsk Bowmen

U16 Recurve Junior Lady 3rd Place: Sophie from York Archers

U16 Recurve Junior Lady 4th Place: Sofia from York Archers

U16 Recurve Junior Lady 5th Place: Mia from Wolds Archers

U18 Recurve Junior Lady Champion: Brook from Wolds Archers

U18 Recurve Junior Lady 2nd Place: Emily from East Park Archers

U18 Recurve Junior Lady 3rd Place: Meibh from Archers of Bridlington & Burton Agnes

U21 Recurve Junior Lady Champion: Avalon from Burton Constable

U21 Recurve Junior Lady 2nd Place: Carrie-Anne from Burton Constable

Junior Gents

U16 Barebow Junior Gent Champion: Connor from, East Park Archers

U21 Compound Junior Gent Champion: Liam from, Arrowhawks

U14 Longbow Junior Gent Champion: Edward from Archers of Bridlington & Burton Agnes

U14 Recurve Junior Gent Champion: Andrew from, Thirsk Bowmen

U15 Recurve Junior Gent Champion: Declan from, Bowmen of St Mary’s

U16 Recurve Junior Gent Champion: Laurence from, Wyke Archers

U21 Recurve Junior Gent Champion: Darragh from, Archers of Bridlington & Burton Agnes

All the scores from the day can be found on, Archers of Bridlington and Burton Agnes Club website www.archersbba.co.uk

Also on the Yorkshire Archery website www.yorkshirearchery.co.uk