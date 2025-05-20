Accountants swap calculators for paintbrushes to support Scarborough school

The team from Yorkshire-based accountancy firm Smailes Goldie recently swapped their calculators for gardening gloves and paintbrushes to transform Braeburn Primary School in Eastfield, Scarborough.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Employees from the firm's relocated Scarborough office spent two days volunteering at the school as part of a special DIY SOS-style community project.

Tasks included painting sheds and walls, replanting gardens, and clearing overgrown outdoor areas, significantly enhancing the school's outdoor learning environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura Jackson, Executive Headteacher at Braeburn Primary School, expressed heartfelt thanks. She said: “Your amazing efforts honestly couldn't have come at a better time; the school now looks so smart and tidy. Thank you once again to you all for your generosity, hard work and kindness.”

Braeburn Primary School gets a lick of paint thanks to Accountants Smailes Goldie

The firm's Scarborough office recently relocated to Manor Court in Eastfield and aims to actively engage with community initiatives, reflecting Smailes Goldie’s commitment to positively impacting local residents and organisations.

Ian Lamb, Managing Partner at Smailes Goldie, said: “Smailes Goldie has proudly served local communities for more than 125 years. Volunteering and participating in charitable events are central to our ethos, allowing us to give something back and support local people in meaningful ways.

“We’re proud to support our local communities, and it was wonderful to see our team members rolling up their sleeves to make such a tangible difference.”

To find out more about Smailes Goldie and its support of local communities and businesses, please visit www.smailesgoldie.co.uk