This summer holidays, there is a host of free, fun, creative activities for children and young people receiving benefits related free school meals.

The funded sessions will take place across the East Riding and include musical themed dance workshops, crafts, sports camp as well as outdoor adventure sessions and farm experiences.

Sessions are available to book through Plinth, the centralised booking system at: eryc.link/HAFbookings

New to Holiday Activities and Food in 2025 include junior lifeguard training, water polo, kayaking, graffiti workshops and alpaca walking. The programme also welcomes back music activities, trampolining, parkour and sessions at new aerial hi-ropes adventure, The Edge in Bridlington.

The activities are all part of the Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme, which is funded by the Department for Education, and is primarily aimed at those aged between five and sixteen, and who are in receipt of benefits-related free school meals.

Councillor Victoria Aitken, cabinet member for children, families and education said: “We’re really pleased to be supporting the Holiday Activities and Food scheme again, as any parent of school-age children knows, keeping the kids entertained throughout school holidays is not easy.

"This is a fabulous programme of free events for our children and young people to keep them entertained, active and having fun."

A limited number of places are also available to children and young people who have an education, health and care plan (EHCP), regardless of their free school meals status.

Visit eryc.link/haf for more information about the activities.