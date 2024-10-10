Arla supporting charities North Yorkshire to increase access to daily dairy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Charities in North Yorkshire are receiving support from dairy cooperative Arla to help those in need increase their intake of dairy.

As part of a nationwide initiative to ensure fresh dairy provision in charities, local schemes including those based at St Gerard’s Primary School and Hemlington Hall Academy will benefit from the donation of fully-stocked-and-sponsored fridges from Arla.

This comes after insights from the charity FareShare estimated 450,000 people who rely on its schemes do not have access to fresh dairy, with many forced to decline donations due to a lack of storage facilities.

In a recent survey of its charity partners, almost all (96%) said fresh dairy was in high demand and that they weren’t able to store enough on site to meet the needs of users, while all agreed that not having enough fridge space prevented them from always offering the most nutritious products to the people they support.

To mark the start of this initiative and raise awareness of this issue, Arla has also launched the world’s first free milk ATM machine in London. The innovative milk dispensing machine appeared in North London earlier this week and allowed people to receive fresh milk at the push of a button.

Jonathan Dixon, Senior Vice President at Arla said: “We are on a mission to enhance the accessibility of nutritious dairy products for communities across the UK. Too many charities have to turn away fresh dairy donations because they have nowhere to store it, but by working with FareShare we hope to overcome that.”

Ben Ashmore, Head of External Affairs at FareShare, said: “Our charities report that the demand for nutritious dairy products in North Yorkshire is increasing, but many lack the infrastructure to store refrigerated items safely. Thanks to Arla’s generous commitment to donating fridges to charities across the UK, many of these organisations can now offer a more varied range of nutritious food.

"This donation helps strengthen the capacity of our charity network, enabling them to support their communities better. We are incredibly grateful to Arla for their ongoing support in helping us turn surplus food into a force for good, reducing waste, and creating healthier, more resilient communities.”

Research from Arla found that across the UK, half of Brits couldn’t imagine not having access to milk on a daily basis, with 76 per cent consuming it at least a few times a week.

More than a third (35 per cent) admitted they’d struggle if they didn’t have access to milk, with 53 per cent of the opinion that everyone should be able to easily get dairy based foods.

However, 62 per cent weren’t aware that not all food banks have fridges and therefore can’t store fresh dairy products.

Nichola Ludlam-Raine, Specialist Dietitian, comments: “As a registered dietitian, I strongly support initiatives like this that provide increased access to dairy products.

“A 200ml glass of milk provides protein, as well as the minerals calcium and iodine too, so regular consumption can help ensure we meet our daily needs for these particular nutrients.

“Having access to fresh milk can also encourage healthier eating habits, such as making time for breakfast. A nutritious breakfast might include wholegrain cereal, milk, and fruit, providing a balance of carbohydrates, protein, and fibre to start the day well.”

Arla has been a dedicated and longstanding charity partner with FareShare for over eight years, continuing to support the valuable work they do across the country. During this time, the equivalent of more than 10 million meals have been diverted to help feed and support those in need across the UK.