Armed forces day award

The family of the late Royal engineer Corporal David Ireland received his Christmas Ireland medal in his honour yesterday at Scarborough armed forces day.

The medal issued for his service on Christmas Island in the 1950s during the atomic bomb tests was presented to his daughter Gail Wilson and granddaughter Lauren Wilson.

Looked on by family including his great grandchildren, sisters, nieces, nephews the medal was presented in front of standard bearers and David's army veterans friends.

