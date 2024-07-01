Armed forces day award
The family of the late Royal engineer Corporal David Ireland received his Christmas Ireland medal in his honour yesterday at Scarborough armed forces day.
The medal issued for his service on Christmas Island in the 1950s during the atomic bomb tests was presented to his daughter Gail Wilson and granddaughter Lauren Wilson.
Looked on by family including his great grandchildren, sisters, nieces, nephews the medal was presented in front of standard bearers and David's army veterans friends.
David's daughter said ' dad fought tirelessly on behalf of the nuclear veterans before his own death from cancer in 2007 , he would have been so proud of this medal and I am honoured to receive this today on his behalf.
