Audiology booth refurbishment revealed at Scarborough Hospital

The refurbishment of the audiology test rooms at Scarborough Hospital, funded by the generous £40,000 contribution from York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity, has greatly enhanced the hospital’s audiology service.

The two booths have been upgraded, providing a much-improved environment for conducting hearing assessments.

These booths, essential for testing hearing, now offer a high-specification testing area that benefits both patients and staff, as well as helping the department work towards UKAS accreditation for Improving Quality in Physiological Measurement in Audiology.

Sound booths play a vital role in audiology, providing an environment free from external noise to ensure accurate and reliable hearing tests. Made from sound-absorbing materials like acoustic foam, these booths allow audiologists to properly evaluate hearing aids and perform diagnostic tests.

Audiology booths in Scarborough Hospital which have recently been refurbished

The refurbishment of these rooms has created a more welcoming space, especially as the space is now more inviting for children and their families. This contributes to a positive experience for young patients and improved outcomes.

Overall, the upgraded sound booths enable the Scarborough Hospital audiology team to conduct thorough, precise hearing assessments.

About one in six people have hearing loss, seven in 10 people affected by hearing loss are over 70 which is expected to increase by 50% in the next 20 years.

Early detection and accurate treatment of hearing issues are key to achieving better patient outcomes, and these modernised facilities will greatly support that goal.

The Audiology Department has received national recognition for its work in adult audiology assessment and rehabilitation and is now one of a handful of Trust’s in the country to receive the accolade from UKAS (United Kingdom Accreditation Service).

The service cares for patients across North Yorkshire including York, Scarborough, and the Harrogate district.

Speaking on the refurbishment, the Trust’s Head of Audiology, Kate Iley said:

“By providing a high-quality environment for hearing research and testing, York and Scarborough Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust can continue to improve its services for the community. We want the public to know it’s never too early to get support if they think they have hearing loss.”

Rachel Brook, Head of York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity, explained: “The booths desperately needed upgrading, so we were delighted to support the refurbishment. It’s nice to know patients can now be tested in a welcoming environment. A huge thank you to our donors for making this possible,” she said.