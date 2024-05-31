Babies ‘Special Memories’ remembrance service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Parents and families who have suffered the loss of a baby are being invited to attend the annual special memories service, which will take place at St Luke’s Church in Scarborough, on Wednesday 19 June 2024.

The annual event is organised by maternity services at Scarborough Hospital and is held on the third Wednesday in June each year. The service aims to acknowledge and remember pregnancies that were lost and the babies who have died through miscarriage, stillbirth, and neonatal death.

Midwife Sue Finnigan said: “This special service is for anyone who has experienced the loss of a baby at any stage of pregnancy or following birth. At whatever stage of grief people find themselves, it’s a way of marking a moment and renewing precious memories.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The invitation is open to all family members, not just parents, but siblings and grandparents - anyone who has suffered this painful experience and wants to remember their little ones.”

Photo by Mike Labrum on Unsplash

The Hospital Chaplaincy will conduct the short service at St Luke’s Church, on Stepney Drive, Scarborough, on Wednesday 19 June, starting at 7.30pm. The service takes around 40 minutes and there will be an opportunity to light candles of remembrance.