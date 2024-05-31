Babies ‘Special Memories’ remembrance service
and live on Freeview channel 276
The annual event is organised by maternity services at Scarborough Hospital and is held on the third Wednesday in June each year. The service aims to acknowledge and remember pregnancies that were lost and the babies who have died through miscarriage, stillbirth, and neonatal death.
Midwife Sue Finnigan said: “This special service is for anyone who has experienced the loss of a baby at any stage of pregnancy or following birth. At whatever stage of grief people find themselves, it’s a way of marking a moment and renewing precious memories.”
“The invitation is open to all family members, not just parents, but siblings and grandparents - anyone who has suffered this painful experience and wants to remember their little ones.”
The Hospital Chaplaincy will conduct the short service at St Luke’s Church, on Stepney Drive, Scarborough, on Wednesday 19 June, starting at 7.30pm. The service takes around 40 minutes and there will be an opportunity to light candles of remembrance.
Refreshments will be served at St Luke’s following the service and maternity staff will be on hand throughout and after the service for anyone in need of support. Families may also want to take the opportunity to visit Woodlands Crematorium following the service.