Babies ‘Special Memories’ remembrance service

By Amanda LawsonContributor
Published 31st May 2024, 13:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Parents and families who have suffered the loss of a baby are being invited to attend the annual special memories service, which will take place at St Luke’s Church in Scarborough, on Wednesday 19 June 2024.

The annual event is organised by maternity services at Scarborough Hospital and is held on the third Wednesday in June each year. The service aims to acknowledge and remember pregnancies that were lost and the babies who have died through miscarriage, stillbirth, and neonatal death.

Midwife Sue Finnigan said: “This special service is for anyone who has experienced the loss of a baby at any stage of pregnancy or following birth. At whatever stage of grief people find themselves, it’s a way of marking a moment and renewing precious memories.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The invitation is open to all family members, not just parents, but siblings and grandparents - anyone who has suffered this painful experience and wants to remember their little ones.”

Photo by Mike Labrum on UnsplashPhoto by Mike Labrum on Unsplash
Photo by Mike Labrum on Unsplash

The Hospital Chaplaincy will conduct the short service at St Luke’s Church, on Stepney Drive, Scarborough, on Wednesday 19 June, starting at 7.30pm. The service takes around 40 minutes and there will be an opportunity to light candles of remembrance.

Refreshments will be served at St Luke’s following the service and maternity staff will be on hand throughout and after the service for anyone in need of support. Families may also want to take the opportunity to visit Woodlands Crematorium following the service.

Related topics:ParentsMemoriesbabiesScarborough