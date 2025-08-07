Go to eryc.link/BumbleBs to find out more details and to book a place.

Barnardo’s is hosting SEND groups for children and young people in the East Riding, aged 5 to 11 and 12 to 18.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each Saturday, the children’s charity is running groups across six different locations in Market Weighton, Bridlington, Beverley, Cottingham, Goole and Hedon.

The inclusive sessions offer games, arts, crafts, sports, music, drama and fun with friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sessions run on Saturdays and throughout the week during school holidays at the following locations: Beverley (The DSI Service, Village Business Farm, Holme on the Wolds); Bridlington: (The Old Parcels Office, Bridlington Railway Station, Station Approach); Cottingham (Zion Church, Hallgate); Goole (Scout Hut, Dunhill Road); Hedon (Scout Hall, Sheriff Highway) and Market Weighton (Scout Hut, Providence Row).

Amy Wobbaka children’s service manager at Barnardo’s Disability Support and Inclusion (DSI) Service, said: “Our youth groups offer a vibrant and welcoming space designed specifically for children and young people with disabilities, to come together, build friendships, and explore their potential in a nurturing environment. We aim to create a sense of belonging, independence and confidence among our members, empowering them to embrace their unique abilities and reach their full potential.”

Councillor Victoria Aitken, Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education, said: “These groups offer a great opportunity for children, young people and their families to come together – promoting socialisation, teamwork and communication skills – and helping every child to learn, grow and thrive.”

East Riding of Yorkshire Council contracts Barnardo’s to run the sessions, with a contribution from parents and carers.

Saturday sessions run for 2.5 hours and cost £5, while holiday sessions run for three hours and cost £7.50.

Go to eryc.link/BumbleBs to find out more details and to book a place.