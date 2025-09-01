Bempton Village is making remarkable progress toward becoming the UK’s first ‘First Aid Competent Village’

By Hazel Thompson
Contributor
Published 1st Sep 2025, 19:41 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2025, 09:20 BST
Thanks to the dedication of St John Ambulance volunteers from the East Riding Network and the enthusiastic support of local residents.

This pioneering initiative aims to ensure that every street in the village has at least one household with a trained individual who can respond to emergencies, administer first aid, and seek further help when needed. Upon completing the training, participants receive a certificate of attendance and a specially designed window sticker to indicate their readiness to assist.

Training covers the five essential life-saving skills:

  1. Performing CPR and using an AED
  2. Controlling various types of bleeding
  3. Managing choking incidents
  4. Placing an unresponsive person in the recovery position
  5. Responding to a heart attack

Training sessions will continue throughout the year, ensuring that all interested residents have the opportunity to become first aid competent. The East Riding Network is working closely with local organisations including the village council, church, school, youth groups such as the Brownies, and many other community groups.

Paul Woodall, East Riding Network Lead, shared:

“The first session was a tremendous success—we’re already a quarter of the way to having trained individuals on every street, which is an incredible achievement from just one session. More residents are already booked for upcoming training, and we have sessions planned with other groups across the village.

It’s been a fantastic team effort, and I’m incredibly proud of everyone involved.”

St John volunteers training team with the villagers

1. Contributed

St John volunteers training team with the villagers Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Getting to know the basics of first aid

2. Contributed

Getting to know the basics of first aid Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Learning about CPR and practicing their new skills

3. Contributed

Learning about CPR and practicing their new skills Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Learning about the defibrillator

4. Contributed

Learning about the defibrillator Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice