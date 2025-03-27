Best foot forward for Futureworks and Scalby Charity Walk

One of Scarborough’s best-known events, the Scalby Charity Walk, is raising funds for Futureworks on Bank Holiday Monday, April 21.

The popular walking event takes in a number of pubs along its six-mile route, which starts and ends at the Plough Inn, Scalby from 10am.

The route also includes a fancy dress parade and walkers can visit four pubs on the route - The Three Jolly Sailors (Burniston), The Red Lion (Cloughton), The Blacksmiths Arms (Cloughton) and The Oak Wheel (Burniston).

Sarah Thornton, co-founder of the Futureworks charity, said: “We are delighted to be nominated as one of their charities at this very much-loved event.

Sarah Thornton with the Easter Bunny

“The event attracts lots of people who want to stretch their legs, enjoy some pub hospitality, and raise some funds at the same time.

“Our team works within the local community, offering a wide variety of programmes and projects that cater to different age groups and needs all with the aim of increasing wellbeing, opportunities and fulfilling potential. From functional skills, Maths and English, furniture restoration to art sessions and one to one support, Futureworks helps develop people’s confidence, skills and achievements with support and guidance at every step of the way.

"We help make a difference in people’s lives by finding their self-worth, increasing their skills and knowledge and by opening new opportunities that they often feel are out of reach.”

Michelle Padron-Kitching, co-founder of Futureworks, said: “People can sign up for the walk ahead of the day itself via the Scalby Fair website https://scalbyfair.org.uk/category/scalby-walk-2025/ or turn up at the Plough, Scalby on the day.”

Scalby Walk charges a participation fee for adults and children taking part, and dogs are permitted. The walk has taken place since 1959 and is held on Easter Monday. Over £37,000 has been donated to good causes over the decades.