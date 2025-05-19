Members of the Pocklington-based Blue Tits group are taking on The Great North Swim.

Members of the Pocklington-based Blue Tits group are tackling The Great North Swim on Saturday, June 14 – swimming one mile in Lake Windermere.

This year, the group is raising funds for Pocklington-based charity Talking About Loss and is hoping to bring in £1,500 via the challenge.

The team set up a JustGiving page at tinyurl.com/bp62b8kw and has already raised £585 thanks to the backing of 40 supporters.

The Blues Tits met through their love of singing at Lucy’s Pop Choir, and through growing friendships, decided to start open water swimming at Allerthorpe Lakeland Park.

This is the third year they are taking on the Great North Swim – and are supporting Talking About Loss as the charity is ‘close to many people’s hearts’.

Talking About Loss aims to help ease the isolation and fear that can surround grief, to help people find their way through the grieving process, or feel a little less alone, whether it's days or years after loss has occurred.

A Blue Tits spokesperson said: “Last year, our amazing team took on the challenge for the second time, and overcame physical and mental challenges to achieve our goal.

"The weather was not kind to us but not only did we all finish the swim together but, much to the others swimmers annoyance, we swam and sung most of the way round.

"We also achieved something we never thought possible when we started out – we raised more than £4,000 for St Leonard’s Hospice and £3,000 in 2023 for Dementia Forward.

“This year, we will pull those wetsuits on again and get training to push ourselves even further.

“We have chosen another charity close to all our hearts and are hoping to raise as much as possible for this small but amazing local charity.

"Talking About Loss in Pocklington provides warm, friendly and supportive peer-led meet-up groups for like-minded people to talk freely about loss.

"They are a registered charity created to support people during the various stages of the bereavement process.

"Whether you have lost a child, parent, sibling, partner, friend or a pet, having someone to talk to who knows what you're going through is a great comfort.

"The charity is able to help offer support in various ways, including a friendly chat with others at one of its monthly pop-up groups, organising different wellness events throughout the year, providing an opportunity to speak with one of its funded counsellors, and referrals to external services.”

Visit www.talkingaboutloss.co.uk to find out more regarding Talk About Loss.