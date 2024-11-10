Breathtaking mural gives nod to local veterans in time for Remembrance Day

A poignant mural created in time for Remembrance Day has given a previously graffitied wall of a house in Grimsby a new lease of life.

The huge artwork depicting a soldier holding the hand of a little girl has appeared on the Willows Estate and it was painted by Louth artist Nikita Spires.

The mural also features a willow tree in a nod to the name of the estate, a field of poppies, rolling green hills and a stunning sunset.

Nikita, 25, said, "The artwork makes people feel proud and brightens up the town when a lot of people are depressed because the area's high streets are closing down.”

The mural by Nikita Spires.

The council commissioned the mural to cover up graffiti and honour local veterans.

It was inspired by conversations with Creative Links and Councillor Steve Holland.

“It took a month, all the days that the weather has been clear, I have been there,” said Nikita, describing the 80 hours she spent under the sun, brush in hand.

The mural, set against a house near a cluster of shops and opposite the Valiant pub, has proven popular with residents.

The pub, which already boasts a mural honouring Grimsby’s fishermen, is now looking to have one created celebrating the local football team.

“It raises the spirits of local people. Art has the power to do that,” added Nikita.