The celebration of all things bricks, organised by Master Builders Parties, takes place on Saturday, July 26

Bricklington, an event based around the love of LEGO, will return to St Johns Burlington Methodist Church next month.

The celebration of all things bricks, organised by Master Builders Parties, takes place on Saturday, July 26 and will include displays, activities, and trader stalls.

Entry to Bricklington will cost just £3 per person or £10 for a family of four – and proceeds will be split between St Johns church and the Fairy Bricks charity.

A spokesperson for the event said: “The Bridlington Brickfest, is back for a second year.

"Gathering together displayers and traders from around the country, we hope to bring a little bit of our love of the plastic brick to Bridlington.

"We are very lucky to again have the use of St Johns Burlington Methodist Church as the venue for our event.

“As well as great displays and traders, we will have lots of bricks for you to do your own building – and our Brickbot Wars Arena will be set up to allow for some crazy robot action.”

The Fairy Bricks charity has one very simple objective – to provide LEGO to children in hospital.

A statement on its website said: “From humble beginnings and a single hospital donation in 2012, we now aim to deliver LEGO to over 200 hospitals throughout the UK and 26 other countries per year.”

Advance tickets for the event cost £3 or £10 for a family of four.

Visit tinyurl.com/39sbjm7c to buy tickets or to find our more details.

Master Builders Parties operates a number of services based on the world’s most popular bricks.

Go to www.masterbuildersparties.co.uk/services to find out more.