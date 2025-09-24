Brid Poppy Appeal will launch on Saturday, October 25
The event will take place in The Promenades shopping centre on Saturday. October 25, starting at noon.
Volunteers, including members of the armed forces, will be collecting donations from the public to bring in much-needed cash for serving personnel, veterans, and their families.
Ahead of the local Poppy Appeal campaign start there will be a Rededication of the War Memorial Garden on Wellington Road.
The service will be held on Saturday, October 25 at 11am.
The Poppy Appeal, organised by The Royal British Legion (RBL), officially begins on Wednesday, October 1 and culminates on Remembrance Sunday, held on the nearest Sunday to November 11. This year, Remembrance Sunday commemorations will take place on Sunday, November 9.
Events are held all year round to raise funds for the Poppy Appeal. However, the main thrust of the fundraising occurs during the build-up to Remembrance Sunday.
The RBL supports members of the Royal Navy, British Army, Royal Air Force, veterans and their families.
A spokesperson said: “We support serving and ex-serving personnel all year round, every day of the week.
"Our support starts after one day of service and continues through life, long after service is over.”
Poppy Appeal crosses will be available at the Bridlington Town Council offices at 2a Marshall Avenue (there is a suggested donation of £1).