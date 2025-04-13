Bridlington-based theatre group launches first book "Words in Motion"
A Collection of Royalty Free Sketches and Monologues by Harbourside Theatre Group.
Our book 'Words in Motion' (the first of many we hope) is finally here! It is available to buy now on Amazon in Paperback or Kindle eBook.
Harbourside Theatre Group was formed in October 2023 in Bridlington. Our 'Page to Stage @Harbourside' weekly sessions offer a fun and friendly space for our local community and like-minded performance arts lovers to enjoy these. We read and perform original comedy and drama scripts/sketches, monologues and poems written by our group members. We encourage, help and support others in our group to write too.
We would like to say a huge thanks to our Page to Stage @Harbourside members, past and present, whose continued enthusiasm keeps our group going, and to our writers whose imagination and skills are the lifeblood of the group and who have made this book possible.
We believe that there really is something magical about writing and seeing your words come to life and we are so proud of our book.
Visit: https://amzn.eu/d/aml9TAE to purchase a copy.
For details about our group, visit: https://harboursidetheatregroup.co.uk/playwriters-and-performers/