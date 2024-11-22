Bridlington care home and NHS launch community coffee morning

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff and residents at the Mallard Court Care Home in Bridlington invited neighbours and friends from the local community to join our free weekly coffee morning in partnership with the Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust a group dedicated to supporting our local community.

Taking place every third Thursday of the month from 10am until 12pm, residents from within the local community will have a chance to meet and chat over tea or coffee and homemade cakes provided by the home, make new friends and enjoy live entertainment and activity.

We were delighted to welcome local harpist, John Dalton and Maggie Blanche who runs the local Little Driffield clay club to provide activities over the morning.

General Manager of the home, Ange Dooley - Widd said: “Our Community Coffee Morning allows individuals from the local area to meet and connect with one another regularly. It’s a great chance to share stories, make new friends, and of course, enjoy our wonderful spread provided by our hospitality team!’