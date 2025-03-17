Bridlington care home hosts Coffee With a Coppa community event

Residents and members of the community, were delighted to welcome PC Tricia and PCSO Len from the local police force to join the home at Mallard Court Care Home for their ‘Coffee with a Coppa’ event.

PC Tricia and PCSO Len spoke to the audience about their own career paths, why they wished to join the force, and shared updates about the latest goings-on within the town, before taking questions from the audience.

Ange Dooley-Widd, the General Manager of Mallard Court Care Home, has extended the invitation throughout the local area, stating: "To say thank you for all of the great work our emergency services do for us, we here at Mallard Court are inviting all members of the police, ambulance, and fire services to pop in and take their duty break on us for free.

"We are pleased to offer all of our local service workers who stop in tea, coffee, juice, chilled water, delicious homemade cake and biscuits, and a healthy selection of fruit, available free of charge.

"Our comfortable facilities include free Wi-Fi and service with a smile; do stop in and say hi, we would be delighted to see you!”