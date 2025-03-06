Bridlington care home launches community cancer support group

Staff and residents at Mallard Court care home in Bridlington have invited neighbours and friends from the local community to their free monthly cancer support coffee morning.

Members of the café spoke candidly about their experiences of cancer and how it touched them.

Patricia, a resident at the home, said: “I lost my Mum to cancer when she was 50 years old, it was no age to lose your Mum, from there I became a Macmillan volunteer at Bridlington and also Scarborough Hospital offering support to others, it’s so important that people realise support is out there.”

Betty another resident has endured skin cancer three times and said: "It’s so important to accept help and support and to never suffer on your own.”

Taking place every first Thursday of the month from 10.30am – 12.30pm, residents from within the local community will have a chance to meet and chat over tea or coffee and homemade cakes provided by the home. Guests will also have a chance to take a tour of the home, and ask any questions they might have about care.

General Manager of the home, Ange Dooley- Widd said: “Our Cancer Support Coffee Morning allows individuals from the local area to meet and connect with one another regularly. It’s a great chance to share stories, make new friends, and of course, enjoy our wonderful spread provided by our hospitality team!”