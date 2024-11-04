Mallard Court care home, in Bridlington invited members of the local community to their monthly Dementia Café.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We know the importance of supporting our local community and hold monthly groups, specifically for those living with dementia or caring for a loved one.

Taking place every month from 2pm-4pm, guests will have a chance to meet other carers supporting others living with dementia. Free to all, the Dementia Café at the home provides small respite and social support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the care group session, guests will also have a chance to meet the team at the home, to discuss any questions they might have about care. This month, attendees were delighted by the performance of the ‘Ukes of Hazzard’ ukulele band, who brought joy and entertainment to everyone present.

Mallard Cafe

Acting General Manager Angela Dooley said: “We’re really looking forward to making more friends in our local community. The condition itself can be quite lonely and frightening, and the more support we can provide to each other, the better. If anyone is unable to make it on the day but would like to pop in for a tour and a cup of tea, our doors are always open.”

The next meeting will be held on Tuesday 26th November from 2pm-4pm.

Mallard Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK's largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Mallard Court provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 67 residents providing either respite care or long-term stays.