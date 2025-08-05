The Coastguard team is looking to attract people from the Bridlington and district area, Image courtesy of Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team

Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team has launched a new volunteers drive.

The team is looking to attract people from the Bridlington and district area – no experience is needed as training will be given once you become part of the unit.

A spokesperson said: “We’re on the lookout for volunteer Coastguard Rescue Officers to join the Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team – and no experience is needed. Just a full UK driving licence, a commitment to learn, and the drive to help others when it matters most. “You’ll receive full training in: Cliff rescues; water rescues; casualty care; missing person searches; explosive ordnance response; flooding incidents; multi-agency emergency response, and more. “Whether you’re from Bridlington, Flamborough, Bempton or surrounding villages, we want to hear from you. Be part of a highly trained national emergency service and a close-knit team who are there when others need us most.”

Go to https://submit.forms.service.gov.uk/.../apply-to-be-a.../220 and choose Area 06 on the form if you would like to volunteer.

The coastguard team is warning holidaymakers about the dangers of digging large holes on the town’s beaches.

The spokesperson added: “The team has recently received several reports of large, deep holes being dug on our beaches. While we know it can be fun, digging deep holes poses a serious risk to both people and wildlife.

"If you do dig small holes for fun, please fill them in completely before you leave the beach. It’s part of keeping our beautiful coastline safe and welcoming for everyone.

“If you see someone in difficulty at the coast dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

Why it’s dangerous:

• Deep holes can collapse suddenly, potentially trapping children or adults.

• They are hard to spot and can cause injuries to walkers, especially at night.

• Our lifeguards, beach patrols, and emergency vehicles need safe, clear access.