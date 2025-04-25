Bridlington father and son team to take on Benidorm Bangers rally for charity

Mike and Rory Burchmore are setting off on an extraordinary European road trip while raising funds for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA).

Father and son team Mike and Rory Burchmore, from Bridlington, are preparing to tackle Benidorm Bangers: The Final Rally.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The challenge is a quirky charity event that’s been running for more than a decade.

The father-son duo will be revving up a well-worn car, costing less than £750, and setting off on an extraordinary European road trip while raising funds for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since I heard about the rally a few years ago, I thought it would be a real bucket-list type adventure to do,” said Mike Burchmore, 57, an employee at A B Graphic International on the Carnaby Industrial Estate.

“The fact that we’re raising money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance makes it such a rewarding experience – and doing it with my son means we’ll be making memories we’ll never forget.”

His 19-year-old son Rory, who works at Vellco Tyre Recycling in Weaverthorpe, didn’t hesitate when his dad invited him along.

“I’m a life-long car enthusiast” Rory said. “So when dad asked if I wanted to do this with him, I jumped at the chance. It’s an epic road trip, and it’s for a really good cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re taking a Ford Focus that costs less than £750. We’ve done our checks, got breakdown cover, and crossed our fingers – It might not be glamorous, but that’s half the fun.”

The Burchmores will be among dozens of teams gathering at Dover on Tuesday, May 6, before setting off across France and Spain in their budget-friendly banger.

As well as fundraising for Yorkshire Air Ambulance, participants have been challenged to fill backpacks full of school supplies, stationery, and toiletries.

These will be donated at the end of the rally to The Busy Bees Children’s and Young Adults Charity in Benidorm, which supports vulnerable young people in the area.

The Burchmores have created a GoFundMe page to raise £1,200 for YAA, and have accrued £245 thanks to eight donations. Visit www.gofundme.com/f/bangers-to-benidorm to support their challenge.