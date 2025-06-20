14 girls from the 10th Bridlington (Priory) Guides travelled for free to attend their annual camp in Morpeth.

A group of Girl Guides from Bridlington have enjoyed the trip of a lifetime – with a little help from TransPennine Express (TPE).

Thanks to a charitable donation from the train operator, 14 girls from the 10th Bridlington (Priory) Guides travelled for free to attend their annual camp in Morpeth, Northumberland.

The group, made up of girls aged 10 to 16 and three Guide leaders, was able to take part in the memorable weekend.

Guide leader Laura Harrison, who is also a former conductor with TPE, submitted the request for help.

She said: “Four of our girls had never even been on a train before. Most didn’t know where Morpeth was. Now they’ve not only travelled independently, but also learned about reading timetables, staying safe on the railway, and how train services work.”

Andrew Watkins, community and development manager at TransPennine Express, said: “Our donation supports the rail operator’s community focus on education and youth development – helping to open doors to new opportunities and promote confidence, inclusivity, and life skills.”

The girls were particularly excited when they previously travelled with a fully female crew – something Laura said helped spark new interest in rail careers.

She said: “The girls loved it – it really promoted that sense of ‘girl power’. It made a real impression.”

“The journey clearly made its mark. The girls kept their tickets as souvenirs to remember the experience.”