Bridlington Ladies Lifeboat Luncheon Club’s AGM was held Wednesday, April 16 at the North Star in Flamborough.

The club welcomed Ashley Traves and Sarah Berrey, who both serve as helm on Bridlington Lifeboat and are volunteers who are called out on ‘shouts’.

A spokesperson said: “They delivered an amusing account of the interesting incidents that have happened on different shouts which was augmented with a demonstration by two of our members who modelled the typical safety equipment that lifeboat crews have to wear on rescue missions.”

"Ashley is the third generation of his family to serve as a volunteer and is shown in the photograph with his grandmother Margaret Traves, who is our club secretary.

"We were pleased to be able to present them with a cheque for £6,349. 83p which we have raised over the past year through our fundraising events.

"We will be holding two more evens over the summer; a concert at the Links Golf Club at 7:30pm and an Afternoon tea on Wednesday, June 25 at Emanuel Church.

"Tickets are available from the Lifeboat station and through committee members.”