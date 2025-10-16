Bridlington man completes 100-mile challenge to support friend’s dad

By Phil Hutchinson
Published 16th Oct 2025, 12:47 BST
Luke Wilson completes his 100-mile run from Sheffield to Bridlington.placeholder image
Luke Wilson completes his 100-mile run from Sheffield to Bridlington.
A Bridlington man has raised thousands of pounds after completing a gruelling challenge.

Luke Wilson ran 100 miles from Sheffield to Bridlington on Saturday, October 11 to raise funds for his friend’s dad, Edgars Lurans, who is battling Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

Most Popular

Ahead of the big day, Mr Wilson set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds and has so far accrued £4,065 thanks to 139 donations, exceeding his initial target of £3,000.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Every penny raised will go directly to the family, covering medical costs, specialist equipment, and the care Edgars needs for the best quality of life possible.

Taking a well-earned rest during the gruelling challenge.placeholder image
Taking a well-earned rest during the gruelling challenge.

After completing his challenge, Mr Wilson said: “I’d like to say a big thank you for everyone who shared the story or sponsored the run – my original funding goal was £3,000, but we went past that total and have so far raised £4,065.

“I could not be any more happier, this is amazing and I know it will help the Lurans family massively. This might have been a natural thing for you, but just know this has gone such a long way!

“I am currently recovering. I've just managed to get a bad knee from it so I came off quite lightly; I don’t mind limping around everywhere.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I completed the 100-mile run in 27 hours 26 minutes. I did set a sub-30 hour goal so I was happy with the end time.”

Mr Wilson set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds and has so far accrued £4,065.placeholder image
Mr Wilson set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds and has so far accrued £4,065.

Ahead of the run, Mr Wilson described the feat as ‘the toughest mental and physical challenge I’ll likely ever face’.

However, he added that this is nothing compared to what the Lurans family endure every day, and he will use this thought as his inspiration to complete the journey.

Mr Wilson added: “Although I’ve not been able to know Edgars as well as I’d have liked, mainly due to the language barrier, I’ve still seen what an incredible man he is.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’ve been best friends with his son, Eduards, for over 12 years, and through that friendship I’ve seen how devoted Edgars is as a father – always there to help, always supportive, and always full of good humour (not to mention his trademark moustache).

“The family has shown incredible strength in the face of challenges most of us can’t imagine – physical, emotional, and financial. This fundraiser is my way of standing alongside them, helping to ease some of that burden.”

Go to www.gofundme.com/f/edugar-lurans-battling-motor-neurone-disease to support Mr Wilson’s fundraising campaign.

Related topics:BridlingtonMotor Neurone DiseaseSheffield
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice