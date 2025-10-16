Mr Pockley captured every page of the calendar, entitled A New Day, on his iPad

A Bridlington man is raising much-needed funds for Parkinson’s research thanks to his talent for photography.

Retired local businessman Tony Pockley, known on TV weather photos as OctopockI, has created a calendar with all proceeds going to support Parkinson’s UK.

Mr Pockley’s colourful sunrises around Bridlington are well known, decorating many establishments such as the doctor’s surgery, Marine Bar, Salt on the Harbour, Adam’s Cafe and many holiday flat /hotels across the town.

He has suffered with Parkinson’s for more than 10 years.

Born into generations of Bridlington fishermen, he grew up on the pier and on the water.

When Parkinson’s meant stepping off the boat, Mr Pockley stepped into the dawn – swapping fishing nets for an iPad and learning to read the tides in light and colour.

He captured every page of the calendar, entitled A New Day, on his iPad and the stunning treasury of photos is now on sale for £12.95 (£10 for local collection)

Mr Pockley said: “Every sunrise tells a story of fresh starts.

“Since Parkinson’s nudged me off my fishing boat, I’ve risen early with an iPad to meet the sea.

“In those first golden minutes, I hunt for colour, motion, and possibility. These images are the moments that made me stop, stare, and tap the screen to capture hope.

“One morning two waves collided and exploded upward before vanishing in seconds. I called the spray ‘Parky’ – unpredictable, hard to pin down, yet strangely beautiful when caught in the light.

“That image anchors April, World Parkinson’s Day month, reminding me that even tough battles can shimmer with unexpected beauty.

"The images were captured on my iPad, proof you don’t need expensive kit to find wonder; just patience, determination, and a stubborn belief that tomorrow will outshine today.”

The calendar is now on sale via the www.bridhub.co.uk/public/Calendar-A-New-Horizon.cfm link.