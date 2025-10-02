Bridlington Mayor launches her annual Christmas Card competition
Town Mayor, Councillor Angela Walker, is inviting all 5 to 16 years old Bridlington residents to enter the competition!
The popular contest will see the winner scooping a family ticket to this year’s pantomime at Bridlington Spa (Dick Whittington, starring former boxing champion Tommy Coyle) and a £50 Argos voucher.
The youngster claiming second place with their design will win a £30 Argos voucher, while the third choice card will be presented with a £20 Argos voucher.
There will also be five ‘Highly Commended’ festive prizes.
A spokesperson said: “Entries must be received by Friday, November 7 with the child’s name, age and school on the back of the design to Bridlington Town Council, 2A Marshal Avenue. No glitter please.”
A presentation afternoon for the winners will take place on Saturday, November 22.
Visit bridlington.gov.uk to find out more about the work of Bridlington Town Council.