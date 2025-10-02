Bridlington Mayor launches her annual Christmas Card competition

By Phil Hutchinson
Published 2nd Oct 2025, 10:15 BST
Town Mayor, Councillor Angela Walker, is inviting all 5 to 16 years old Bridlington residents to enter this year’s Christmas Card Competition! Photo: Bridlington Town Councilplaceholder image
Bridlington Town Council is already getting into the festive spirit with the launch of this year’s Mayor’s Christmas Card Competition.

Town Mayor, Councillor Angela Walker, is inviting all 5 to 16 years old Bridlington residents to enter the competition!

The popular contest will see the winner scooping a family ticket to this year’s pantomime at Bridlington Spa (Dick Whittington, starring former boxing champion Tommy Coyle) and a £50 Argos voucher.

The youngster claiming second place with their design will win a £30 Argos voucher, while the third choice card will be presented with a £20 Argos voucher.

There will also be five ‘Highly Commended’ festive prizes.

A spokesperson said: “Entries must be received by Friday, November 7 with the child’s name, age and school on the back of the design to Bridlington Town Council, 2A Marshal Avenue. No glitter please.”

A presentation afternoon for the winners will take place on Saturday, November 22.

Visit bridlington.gov.uk to find out more about the work of Bridlington Town Council.

