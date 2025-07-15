Bridlington MP hails everyone who made armed forces day a success

Charlie Dewhirst MP (third left) with other dignitaries on Armed Forces Day. All photos courtesy of Charlie Dewhirst MP's office

Charlie Dewhirst, the MP representing Bridlington and The Wolds, was full of praise for the people who organised this year’s Bridlington Armed Forces Day.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He also thanked serving armed forces personnel and veterans ‘for everything they do for this great nation’.

Mr Dewhirst was one of the dignitaries at the event, and he spent time meeting the veterans and looking at the various vehicles/stalls after the parade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The popular event, which shines a light on the work and dedication of the armed forces, took place on Saturday, July 12.

Charlie Dewhirst MP with veterans and cadets at the war memorial.

The day started with a parade through the town centre, led by a Pipe and Drum Band, before taking the salute close to the Spa and finishing on South Promenade.

After the parade there was live music, displays, ex-military vehicles, and stalls.

Mr Dewhirst said: “What a fantastic Armed Forces Day celebration in Bridlington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was brilliant to see huge crowds paying tribute to our servicemen and women in typically tropical East Yorkshire sunshine.

"Well done to everyone involved for making the day such a success and thank you to all those currently serving and to our veterans for everything they do for this great nation.”