Bridlington MP hails everyone who made armed forces day a success
He also thanked serving armed forces personnel and veterans ‘for everything they do for this great nation’.
Mr Dewhirst was one of the dignitaries at the event, and he spent time meeting the veterans and looking at the various vehicles/stalls after the parade.
The popular event, which shines a light on the work and dedication of the armed forces, took place on Saturday, July 12.
The day started with a parade through the town centre, led by a Pipe and Drum Band, before taking the salute close to the Spa and finishing on South Promenade.
After the parade there was live music, displays, ex-military vehicles, and stalls.
Mr Dewhirst said: “What a fantastic Armed Forces Day celebration in Bridlington.
"It was brilliant to see huge crowds paying tribute to our servicemen and women in typically tropical East Yorkshire sunshine.
"Well done to everyone involved for making the day such a success and thank you to all those currently serving and to our veterans for everything they do for this great nation.”