North Bridlington Library will host two Pride events in June.

Join historical fiction and children’s author Chris Turnbull at the Marton Gate venue for an inspiring and inclusive author talk that celebrates storytelling across time, age, and identity.

In honour of Pride Month, Chris explores how books can uncover hidden LGBTQ+ histories, foster empathy in young readers, and help us all take pride in who we are – past, present, and future.

He will be at North Bridlington Library on Saturday, June 21 between 11am and noon (years 16+).

There’s also an opportunity to make your own rainbow Tote bag with Artist Rachel Anderson on Thursday, June 19 between 3.30pm and 4.30pm (years 5+).

In this hands-on workshop, participants will learn the basics of block printing and combine colour and pattern to print a custom tote bag inspired by Pride.

A spokesperson said: “East Riding Libraries have partnered with local author, Chris Turnbull, and artist, Rachel Anderson, to bring fun and inclusive events into local libraries, encouraging artistic expression and PRIDE in our identities.

"Pride-themed author talks and craft workshops will suit a variety of ages, giving people the chance to come together and celebrate PRIDE in a meaningful way.

“Thanks to funding from Arts Council England, four author talks, Taking PRIDE in All Things Books with author Chris Turnbull, and four Make your own Rainbow Tote Bag workshops will be delivered in Goole, North Bridlington, Beverley and Pocklington.”

Go to tinyurl.com/2j4akyvw or tinyurl.com/ydr6287y to book a place at these events.