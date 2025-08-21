Bridlington North Library to be refurbished after £250,000 grant

The North Bridlington Library project will aim to be completed by the end of 2025

Bridlington North Library is set for a major transformation, including a complete ground floor refurbishment and the addition of an innovative junior sensory room.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thanks to £250,000 funding from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport’s Libraries Improvement Fund, as well as additional council funding, the project will transform the library.

The work follows the successful reopening of Bridlington Central Library this summer which also benefitted from the funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bridlington North Library will close from Monday, September 1, with the last working day being Saturday, August 30.

The project will aim to be completed by the end of 2025, delivering a revitalised space that better serves the community’s evolving needs.

The library will undergo a full remodel to optimise space and enhance the overall environment. Fresh décor and modern lighting will be installed to brighten the interior, while upgraded shelving and furniture will give the space a contemporary feel whilst carefully preserving the library’s original character.

These improvements are designed to elevate the user experience and make the library more inviting for all visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be a dedicated Health Zone where customers can attend their health and wellbeing checks and body composition scans in privacy.

The upgraded Bridlington North Library will feature a fully equipped junior sensory room. The space will include a relaxing sofa area and new technology for children to enjoy. ‘Living wall’ panels will bring the area to life, bringing nature indoors to absorb carbon dioxide.

Councillor Nick Coultish, cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “Following the successful reopening of Bridlington Central Library, we are delighted to announce that we will now begin works on Bridlington North Library, ensuring that we will offer the same level of exceptional service across Bridlington.

“Libraries are essential to our residents, providing a safe space for people to educate themselves and connect with their community whilst exploring their hobbies and passions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We look forward to the introduction of a brand-new junior area, an inclusive space in which families can learn together, explore the sensory items and make the most of the fantastic resources which will be on offer.”