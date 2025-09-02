Bridlington residents warned over bogus Winter Fuel Payment texts

East Riding of Yorkshire Council Trading Standards Services is asking residents to beware of a Winter Fuel Payment scam.

The scam involves fraudsters target vulnerable pensioners with details of a bogus and unnecessary application process.

Pensioners are targeted by a text message inviting them to make an application to claim the Winter Fuel Payment. The text contains a link to a fake website with an application form that requests personal information, including bank details.

Residents are warned not to complete the fraudulent application, which fraudsters use to get personal information and bank details.

Winter Fuel Payments are paid automatically, with no application forms involved for residents. Any message inviting residents to apply for the Winter Fuel Payment, including those that falsely claim to be from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), are fraudulent.

Councillor Lyn Healing, East Riding of Yorkshire Council cabinet member for communities and public protection, said “If anyone receives a text message inviting them to claim their Winter Fuel Payment, their best course of action is not to respond to it, to delete the message and block the number.

“The DWP make these payments automatically and there is no need for residents to fill out application forms.”

Trading Standards Services advise anyone who may have responded to this message, or anything similar, to take the following steps:

•End all contact with the sender immediately.

•Contact your bank directly, using a number provided to you by the bank. Alternatively, you can call the secure 159 hotline that can connect you directly to your bank’s customer services team.

•Report the matter to the Police through Action Fraud, on 0300 123 2040, or make an anonymous report online https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/.

For further help and advice, residents can also contact Citizens Advice consumer service on 0808 2231133.